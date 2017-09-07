South Sudan says it is asking the United States to reconsider the sanctions it has imposed on two senior government members, a former official and three companies.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mawien Makol calls the sanctions announced on Wednesday “very unfortunate”.

The US imposed sanctions on deputy defense chief Malek Reuben, Information Minister Michael Makuei and former military chief of staff Paul Malong.

They are accused of undermining peace, security and stability in the East African nation where civil war has raged for four years.

The sanctions freeze assets they may have in US jurisdictions, ban them from travel to the US and bar Americans from doing business with them. Three firms owned by Reuben — All Energy Investments, A+ Engineering, Electronics & Media Printing and Mak International Services —also are targeted.