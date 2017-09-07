Angolan president-elect João Lourenço has called for dialogue with the opposition parties.

Mr Lourenço made the appeal following the confirmation of the ruling MPLA party’s victory in the August 23 General Election.

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) Wednesday evening confirmed that MPLA had won the poll with 61.07 per cent vote and 150 MPs.

Mr Lourenço promised that his government would strive to improve what is good and correct what is wrong, and invited the opposition parties to attend his inauguration.

The 63-year-old former Defence minister is expected to be sworn-in on September 21, marking the end of Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s 38-year presidency.

The people’s party

“Together we can improve what is good and correct what is wrong,” he said adding: “we will build a better future for Angolan and Angolans”.

In about his 11-minutes speech, Mr. Lourenço also criticised the opposition parties’ attitude during the electoral process.

“Lamentably, some political forces said elections are only valid when they win and wanted to spoil the people’s party.

“Those political forces, in their protests over alleged irregularities, have disrespected the electoral law passed by them with unanimity in the national assembly,” he said.

Has vowed

The Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita) came second with 26.7 per cent of the votes cast and 51 MPs.

The Board Convergence for Angolan Salvation-Electoral Coalition (Casa-Ce) was the third with 9.4 per cent and 16 MPs.

Fourth was the Social Renovation Party (PRS), with 1.45 per cent of the vote and two MPs, followed by the Liberation of Angola (FNLA) with 0.93 per cent and a single MP, then the National Patriotic Alliance (APN) with 0.51 per cent and no MP.

Unita has vowed to challenge the poll outcome in the Constitutional Court.

Unita spokesman Estevão Cachiungo said his party would ask the court to nullify the results.

“We are operating in keeping with the law, we are serene and calm,” he said.

Parliamentary majority

Mr Cachiungo said the national results records were not signed by all the electoral commissioners, mainly from the opposition, and that they did not attend the results declaration ceremony.

“There are a lot of problems inside CNE that its head has not revealed,” Mr Cachiungo further said.

The August 23 election was Angola’s fourth since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and the third since the end of the war in 2002.

MPLA has dominated the Angolan politics since independence.

It won the elections in 1992, 2008 and 2012, with a parliamentary majority.

In 2012, MPLA secured 74 per cent of the vote against Unita’s 18 per cent. Casa-Ce emerged third with 6 per cent vote