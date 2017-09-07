Tanzania’s President John Magufuli said on Thursday he had ordered a review of a contract belonging to Petra Diamonds Ltd in Tanzania and asked senior public officials to resign over the outcome of a probe into the sector.

- Advertisement -

“I have endorsed all the recommendations of the parliamentary probe committees for the review of the Williamson Diamond mine contract,” Magufuli said in a television broadcast, referring to a mine that Petra owns.

Magufuli said he had also ordered law enforcement agencies to investigate allegations of under-declared diamond exports.