South African law enforcement agencies have successfully conducted raids on illegal immigrants in Cape Town, rounding up a total of 25 suspects, authorities said on Thursday.

The raids were launched on Wednesday in two areas frequented by illegal immigrants, said Thabo Mokgola, spokesperson of the Department of Home Affairs.

The 25 illegal foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly contravening the Immigration Act, according to Mokgola.

He said more illegal immigrants will be arrested as investigations are continuing.

Mokgola said law enforcement agencies also arrested a manager at one of the restaurants that were visited.

The manageer, he said, will be charged for contravention of the Immigration Act, which prohibits employment of illegal foreign nationals in South Africa.

Mokgola said random inspections at places of employment are conducted to ensure that employers of foreign nationals comply with immigration laws.

Employing foreigners who are not in possession of enabling documents is an offence, he added.

“Those who persist in flouting immigration and labour laws of the country will face the full might of the law,” Mokgola warned.

He said this is in support of the national drive towards safer communities wherein citizens and documented foreign nationals are and feel safe.