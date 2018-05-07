Sudan is in talks with Saudi Arabia for an oil aid agreement, Sudan Oil Minister Abdulrahman Othman said on Monday.

The agreement will have the kingdom supplying the African state’s oil needs for five years.

Mr Othman said the deal would provide about 1.8 million tonnes of oil per year to Sudan.

The country has been hit in recent months by fuel shortages which have forced people to queue at gas stations for hours.

A source in the presidency’s office in Sudan said the final agreement is expected to be signed within days.