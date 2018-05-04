Madagascar on Friday scrapped part of new electoral laws that have sparked more than two weeks of anti-government protests, its highest court said.

Several elements of the laws, including the revision of electoral lists and the length of campaigns went “against the constitution”, said a post on the court’s website.

The opposition has accused the government of trying to elbow them out of the race seven months ahead of a general election, through the new laws which they claim benefit incumbent President Hery Rajaonarimampianina.