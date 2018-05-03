The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing on Libya’s election commission in the capital, Tripoli, that killed at least 14 people.

In a statement carried by its Amaq news agency and circulating on social media, ISIS says the Wednesday attack involved two fighters who infiltrated the area and fired on election centre workers before blowing themselves up.

The death toll as described in a statement by Tripoli’s emergency services has risen to 14, with over 20 wounded. Earlier, the Health Ministry said extremists had also set fire to the building in central Tripoli.

ISIS opposes democratic elections in Libya and has called for attacks on election centres.

Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Gaddafi, and is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias. A UN-backed government is based in Tripoli.