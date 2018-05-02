Zimbabwean Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly vowed to expel Chinese investors if he wins the up coming elections.

Chamisa claimed that the Chinese were “involved in shady deals with the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration”.

According to NewsZimbabwe.com, Chamisa said this while addressing hundreds of people who gathered for the Workers Day celebrations organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions in Dzivarasekwa, Harare on Tuesday.

Chamisa said that most of the deals Mnangagwa agreed with Chinese companies were about corruption, looting and stripping of country’s assets.

“We will kick out the Chinese companies,” He was quoted as saying.

“We want genuine deals that benefit the people. These deals are not country, but individual deals and the new dispensation is busy exporting lies that they are a new dispensation.”

The state-owned Herald newspapers, said on Wednesday that Zimbabwe and China had signed several deals running into billions of dollars spanning from energy, roads and general infrastructure development.

The report said that the Chinese had assisted the country in various projects that included the extension of the Kariba South Hydro Power Station which added 300MW to the national grid.

Zimbabwe adopted the so-called “Look East policy” when former president Robert Mugabe fell out with the West. The policy saw China becoming the country’s major investor.

Mnangagwa’s new administration has continued with the policy, with the president claiming to have reached deals worth billions of dollars with Beijing following the ouster of Mugabe in November, NewZimbabwe.com said.