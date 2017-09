Kenya will hold a fresh presidential vote on October 17, the election commission said Monday, after the country’s Supreme Court overturned the result of last month’s poll won by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“A fresh presidential election will be held on the 17th of October 2017,” said a statement signed by Wafula Chebukati, chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).