United Nations investigators say there is strong evidence that crimes against humanity have been committed in Burundi.

Their report details killings, torture and rape, which they say have been committed largely by government forces.

Violence erupted in the country in 2015 after President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have been internally displaced or fled into neighbouring countries.

Francoise Hampson, one of the investigators, told the BBC that some of the alleged abuses included “arbitrary detention and arbitrary arrest, unlawful killings of various types, torture, cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment, rape and cases of sexual violence”.

The UN investigators urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open a case as soon as possible.

Fatsah Ouguergouz, head of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi, said that the commission believed that: “There was reasonable evidence to believe, that the majority of these serious human rights violations committed constitute crimes against humanity.”

Burundi said last year that it was withdrawing from the ICC.