Governor Ferdinand Waititu has suspended one of his commissioners for spending too much time posting photos on Facebook and on Whatsapp.

The Kenyan governor said he took the action after it emerged that commissioner for Water, John Mugwe, was bragging on the social media to attract admiration instead of executing his mandate to serve the people of Kiambu.

“If your work is taking pictures and posting them on Facebook and WhatsApp, then we shall not allow that,” Waititu recently warned.

“I can sincerely say that I’m launching this project but it’s not mine. It belongs to the MCA of this area, so I cannot hijack it by posing for a photo and posting it on social media and telling people that I’m working tirelessly. Let the truth be said, people should not ride on other people’s hard work because the other person will not be happy about it,” cautioned Waititu.

The suspended CEC was among those who formed United for Kiambu and fronted Waititu as their flagbearer during the 2017 August elections.

The team successfully defeated William Kabogo and clinched the governor’s seat.

But since taking over, Waititu has had a difficult relationship with Mugwe.

Mugwe who could not hold back his frustration posted on social media hinting that he was shocked but hopes to return to work soon.

“Yours truly John Mugwe has been requested to proceed on leave for a period of 30 working days. It is a shock but I hope I will continue serving Kiambu people after 30 days,” he posted.