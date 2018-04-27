Six people including two children were killed in 48 hours as flash floods swept away their cars in heavy rainfall over northwest Algeria, rescue services announced on Thursday.

Civil defence spokesperson Colonel Farouk Achour told AFP the children and a man died when a wadi flooded late Wednesday in the Tiaret region, 330km southwest of Algiers.

One of the children was earlier reported as missing.

Three other people drowned on Tuesday night when a river burst its banks in El-Bayadh, 800 kilometres southwest of the capital.

Emergency services said they carried out several rescue operations for Tiaret residents stranded in their homes or cars and at a school in the neighbouring region of Tissemsilt.