Police in Kenya arrested on Thursday, 10 suspects in connection with the viral video of a woman being raped on River Road, Nairobi.

The police had, on Wednesday, begged the woman in the viral video to come forward and help police investigations by identifying her rapist and his gang.

While the woman was yet to come forth, the police had gone ahead to arrest those suspected to be involved in the rape incident.

Nairobi police boss, Joseph Ole Tito, speaking about the arrest said, “The suspects are all street urchins and they know the woman.

‘Inasmuch as they knew each other, the manner in which it happened is wrong.”

He appealed to the woman to go to Central police station and record a statement.

The woman was raped by a man believed to be a street boy, as about four others watched and cheered him on.