Angolan President João Lourenço Monday sacked the armed forces commander-in-chief, Gen Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, the Presidency Civil House confirmed.

Gen Nunda, 66, who was appointed in 2009, was replaced by Gen António Egídio de Sousa Santos, according to the Presidency statement.

Last year, Gen Nunda said he was ready for retirement.

The Presidency statement further confirmed other 39 dismissals and appointments.

President Lourenço, though was handpicked by his predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos, has increasing asserted his authority.

He sacked his predecessor’s son, José Filomeno dos Santos, as the country’s head of the strategic $5 billion sovereign fund and replaced him with Mr Carlos Alberto Lopes, a former Finance minister.

The former Angolan president appointed his eldest son as president of Fundo Soberano de Angola in 2013, soon after its creation in October 2012.

President Lourenço has also sacked Isabel dos Santos, the former president’s eldest daughter, as the chair of the board of the state-owned oil firm Sonangol. He replaced her with Mr Carlos Saturnino, an oil industry veteran.

Several other dos Santos kin and allies have been replaced from key government institutions, in moves seen as wrestling control from the man who ruled Angola for 38 years.