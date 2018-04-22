South Sudanese Vice-President James Wani Igga has accused the clergy of spreading hate that fuels violence in the country.

Speaking at the All Saint Cathedral Church of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Juba Sunday, Mr Igga said some prominent clergymen had encroached on the political territory and had become the breeders of violence.

“Some clergymen have resorted to preaching against personalities in this country. They are misinforming believers that President Salva Kiir or government are bad,” he said.

Wild statements

Mr Igga claimed the religious leaders were misinforming the believers that the government had failed in its mandate.

He accused them of using the pulpit to mislead the people by their wild statements.

“Honestly, they should not mix politics with religion,” he said.

Some South Sudan religious leaders rank among the fiercest critics of the Kiir administration.

Several occasions

The Roman Catholic Auxiliary Bishop Santo Laku Pio, for instance, has been a thorn in the flesh of the Juba government since the outbreak of war in December 2013.

The bishop has on several occasions directed criticisms against President Kiir for failing to restore stability in the young nation.

However, Mr Igga said the criticisms directed at the president were unrealistic and were inciting the people to violence.