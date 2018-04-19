Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Thursday took a major step towards his change agenda by appointing new Defence minister, attorney-general and Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Abiy’s new 17-member cabinet is seen as a bold move in taking power from the hands of the hardliners in Ethiopia’s ruling coalition.

The members of the team include Defence minister Motuma Mekassa, Attorney-General Brehanu Tsegaye and Speaker of the House Muferiyat Kamil.

The prime minister, talking to the youth in Addis Ababa over the weekend, alluded to major reforms, including revisiting the repressive anti-terrorism act and the legislation on the operations of charities and societies.

Ethiopians also hope to see him whip his cabinet to lift the state of emergency, imposed following the resignation of his predecessor Hailemariam Desalegn.

The other cabinet appointees include Mr Teshome Toga of State Enterprises; Dr Hirut Woldemariam of Works and Social Affairs and Mr Siraj Fegessa of Transport.

Also appointed were Mr Ubah Mohammed of Communications and Technology, Dr Ambachew Mekonnen of Industry and Mr Ahmed Shidi of Government Communications.

Most of the appointees are new to the cabinet. They new faces include Mr Amir Aman of Health; Mr Meles Alemu of Mines and Energy and Mr Janterera Abay of Urban Development and Construction.

Mr Abiy also appointed former ambassador and National Assembly Speaker Shiferaw Shigute as minister for Agriculture and Livestock Resources.

The prime minister warned the new cabinet members to desist from unnecessary meetings, favouritism and any excuses that would make them fail to serve the people equally, fairly and efficiently.