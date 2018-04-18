Additional countries, have renewed commitment to promote cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

To that effect, six new envoys have presented letters of credence to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou in Abuja, according to a statement by the Communications Division of the ECOWAS Commission.

The envoys who presented their letters of credence were the Ambassadors of Niger, Alat Mogaskia; Mexico, Alejandro Garcia Moreno Elizondo; Spain, Marcelino Cabanes Ansorena; Italy, Dr Stefano Potesili; Israel, Guy Feldman and the titular Archbishop of Sutri and Apostolic Nuncio of Holy Sea in Nigeria, Revd Msgr Antonio Guide Filipazzi.

Receiving the letters of credence, Brou congratulated the envoys on their appointment and assured them of his support to succeed in their mission.

He reaffirmed his readiness to work with member states’ permanent representatives accredited to ECOWAS to ensure that the goals of the West African organisation are met.

“He reviewed the status of cooperation between their respective institutions and countries and the regional organisation. He pleaded for concerted efforts in strengthening their collaboration in the regional economic integration process,” the statement read.

In his remarks, Filipazzi pointed out that collaboration with ECOWAS would focus mainly on promoting peace.

On his part, the Permanent Representative of Niger to ECOWAS, Alat Mogaskia, pledged to deepen ties between Niger and the West African region.

Mogaskia and Brou discussed extensively on the conduct of the general elections in Sierra Leone held from 7th to 31st March, 2018, and agreed to work on improving the organisation of elections in West Africa.

Continued efforts to strengthen cooperation between ECOWAS and Mexico also formed part of the discussions between the ECOWAS Commission President and the Mexican ambassador.

Strengthening cooperation was also a topic for discussion between the new Spanish Ambassador and the ECOWAS Commission’s President.

Ansorena and Brou in particular, reviewed the areas of cooperation between Spain and ECOWAS, such as gender, migration, energy and infrastructure.

The Italian ambassador and the ECOWAS Commission President also discussed the on-going institutional reform in ECOWAS which is still under implementation.

They outlined the relations between Italy and CEDEAO and reaffirmed their commitment to its continued enhancement.

The Ambassador of Israel, Guy Feldman, discussed with Mr Brou on the signing of a new memorandum of understanding between Israel and ECOWAS as an update to the 2009 version signed between both parties.

The Israeli envoy pointed out that the new memorandum will cover areas such as education, health, energy, et cetera.