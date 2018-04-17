A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, says the ruling party, which took over power about three years ago, has done for the citizens what the ousted Peoples Democratic Party did not even try in the entire 16 years that it was in power.

Tinubu expressed disgust that President Muhammadu Buhari has had to spend “inordinate time” cleaning the rot left by the PDP.

According to him, APC is the direct opposite of the PDP which “has perfected the malign craft of giving selfish ambition primacy over the public good.”

Tinubu expressed regrets that the APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has had to spend “inordinate time cleaning the rot and plugging the holes in the corrupt system the others had institutionalised as their strategic policy and national direction.”

He said that, in addition to what the APC had already done, he envisioned a time when the party would take even bolder steps by modernising national infrastructure, reviving the textile industry, carrying out agriculture reforms by giving credit to farmers, and embarking on a mortgage reform that will provide affordable housing for millions of families.

Tinubu said this in his remarks at the 35th annual Aminu Kano Memorial Symposium, where he was a special guest of honour.

The speech, which was read on his behalf at the event by the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, was made available to our correspondent.