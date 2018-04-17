Uganda’s Makerere University has suspended a senior administrative assistant for allegedly harassing a female student in his office.

In a letter dated April 17, 2018, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof William Bazeyo, said the administrative assistant had been suspended with immediate effect to allow smooth investigations..

He will be on half pay while serving his suspension, the letter says.

Private parts

“I hereby suspend you from university service on half pay with immediate effect to allow a smooth investigation into the matter. You are strongly advised to desist from any access to the senate building premises and interactions with students of Makerere University until investigations are completed,” reads Prof Bazeyo’s letter.

The student is said to have told police that the administrative assistant touched her private parts against her will.