The Namibian Government will pay up to $8,000 to families of people killed by wild animals, as long as the behaviour that led to their deaths was not reckless, the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

People who were eaten by crocodiles or hippos while swimming in rivers known to be home to such animals will not be liable for compensation, the ministry said.

Namibia is a popular tourist destination because of its wildlife, and many of its national parks are located near human settlements.

Some villagers use the rivers to bath and wash their clothes – putting them at risk of crocodile attacks.

Statistics by the ministry show that nine people were killed in wild animal attacks in 2016, six in 2017, and four so far in 2018.