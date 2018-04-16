A Zimbabwean policeman who was detailed to investigate the stabbing case between a Binga villager and another man severely assaulted his superior with an iron bar, while refusing to take on the case.

Apheti Mudimba, 24, allegedly stabbed Mike Munenge, 36, on the forehead, chest and back with a kitchen knife in front of his hut on Saturday morning while a fellow villager watched.

At around 1pm, Detective Assistant Inspector Iyanayi Lartino Zvironzo from Binga Police Station assigned Sergeant Eckhem Chipara to attend the scene of crime but he allegedly refused.

A Police source claimed Sergeant Chipara is very superstitious and he believed that Mudimba would bewitch him if he instituted investigations.

Assistant Inspector Zvironzo, the source said, took an official book to record Sergeant Chipara for insubordination.

“Sergeant Chipara blew his top. He got hold of an iron bar near the office, charged towards his boss and threatened to kill him. He hit Assistant Inspector Zvironzo on the arm.

“Police officers fled from the office, leaving the screaming Assistant Inspector Zvironzo at the mercy of Chipara and was later rescued by a detective who was brave enough to return to the office,” the source said.

The incident was reported to a Chief Inspector Mukahanana, the officer in charge of Binga Police Station.

The source said Sergeant Chipara, who was breathing heavily through flared nostrils, would not relent.

“Even in the presence of the boss, he continued threatening to assault Assistant Inspector Zvironzo and poking him with the iron bar that everyone had been afraid to take from him,” said the source.