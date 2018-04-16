Nine people were killed in floods in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam, officials said on Monday.

Downpours, common during the East African country’s rainy season, caused the flooding, which badly damaged infrastructure, said Dar es Salaam police official, Lazaro Mambosasa.

Major roads were flooded, causing the city’s bus system to suspend services, and at least 20 houses in low-lying areas were also swept away.

Residents of the city were urged to remain vigilant as heavy rains were expected to continue over the next few days.