The conflict at Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boiled over on Monday after half of its commissioners resigned “with immediate effect”.

IEBC vice-chairperson Connie Nkatha Maina and commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat said they had left the commission because they have no faith in chairman Wafula Chebukati and his leadership.

Steady and stable

The commission, which has been at war since the lead-up to August 8, 2017 elections, has become dysfunctional due to external interference, the commissioners said in a statement read by Ms Mwachanya.

“The chairman has, in several instances, failed to be the steady and stable hand to steer the commission ship,” the three commissioners said.

“This race to chase ghosts that do not exist must stop. We must banish the external players from the commission boardroom, and regain the independence of the commission.”