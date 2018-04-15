Police in Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a 64-year-old French national died while on his way from a gorilla tracking expedition.

Mr Tutin Jean Piere, who also worked with the France Embassy in Kenya, died on Saturday at Kanyambeho-Kinurira in Buremba Parish, Kanungu District in the west of the country.

The Bwindi and Mgahinga national park conservation area manager, Mr Pontius Ezuma, said the incident happened at about 11:50am (+3GMT) near Kitahurira Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) outpost.

Strange illness

Another French national who was part of the team, Ms Christine Posi, 59, said their colleague developed a strange illness soon after returning from Bwindi Impenetrable National Park where they had spent time together tracking gorillas.

They were residing at Mahogany Lodge in Kayonza sub-County.

Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate said the body of the deceased was moved to City Mortuary in Kampala for a postmortem examination.

Climbing a hill

Mr Piere is the second tourist to die in Kigezi sub-region this month. A British national collapsed and died on April 7 on his way to tour the Batwa settlement in Butanda sub-County, Kabale District.

Mr Shukla Mukesh, 60, died in Kyevu Butanda sub-county, Kabale District.

Mr Mukesh reportedly collapsed as they were climbing a hill in Kyevu and died while being rushed to the nearby Kyevu Health Centre II.