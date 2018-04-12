A Sudanese rebel commander has accused the African Union of protecting the dictatorship regime of President Omar Bashir.

Local Radio Dabanga quoted the Darfur-based Abdelwahid El Nur accusing AU of breaching its primary objective of ensuring peace and stability in the troubled region.

Gen Nur leads the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW).

He was reacting to the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Mr Ismail Chergui’s threat of an action against armed groups opposed to the upcoming Berlin peace talks between the Darfur rebels and the Khartoum government.

Mr Chergui said Monday that the AU was ready to take measures against the Darfur armed movements should they refuse to join the peace process.

The rebel commander challenged AU to first disarm the government militias and move them from the occupied villages of the displaced people to create conducive circumstances for freedom before talking about peace.

“The African Union must realise that these demands are the Sudanese people’s project before they are a project of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-A),” Radio Dabanga quoted Gen Nur saying.

“The AU should stand with the people rather than protect the dictatorship,” he said.

The current crisis in Darfur began in 2003 and has claimed over 400,000 lives both directly and as a result of violence, disease and starvation.

So far, about 2.3 million Darfuris have fled their homes to reside in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, with at least 200,000 more living in refugee camps in Chad alone, according to the UN.

Another 1 million Darfuris are believed to be still live in their villages, under the constant threats of bombings, raids, murder, rape and torture. Their safety depends on the presence of the AU peacekeeping force.