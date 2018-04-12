A German aid worker has been abducted by unknown gunmen in Niger.

The man and his Nigerien colleagues were travelling near the border with Mali on Wednesday when armed men on motorbikes surrounded their convoy.

The four Nigeriens have reportedly been freed and no demands have been made by the kidnappers.

It is not clear who was behind the incident, but Islamist militants have repeatedly carried out attacks in the region.

The man was working for the German non-governmental organisation Help when he was travelling near Ayorou in the Tillaberi region of western Niger.

BBC correspondent Tomi Oladipo says the area is a dangerous part of Niger where militants regularly target the army.

In October four US soldiers were killed in Niger and an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) group said it carried out the attack.