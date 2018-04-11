The Swiss government has deported five Sudanese nationals for violating residence and migration laws, state media reported.

The Sudan News Agency (Suna) quoted the Department of Labour and Returnees Affairs director, Mr Sabir Abdalla Awad, confirming the arrival of the deportees in Khartoum.

Suna said Mr Awad received the five deportees at the Khartoum International Airport.

Six foreigners

The deportees, Suna said further, were aboard a Turkish airliner that landed in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Swiss authorities said they had deported six foreigners, including five Sudanese and one Egyptian for breach of laws and regulations.

The Egyptian was dropped at the Cairo International Airport while the Sudanese continued their journey south to Khartoum.

Protection abroad

Sudan is among the African countries with large numbers of displaced people seeking protection abroad.

Most of Sudan’s displaced are the non-Arabs from western and southern regions where revolutionaries were fighting against President Omar Bashir’s regime.