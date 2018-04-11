Several are feared dead after an Algerian military plane reportedly carrying more than 100 people crashed near the capital.

The jet came down close to Boufarik airport near Algiers and emergency services have been sent to the crash site.

Algerian TV showed images of burning wreckage, some 20 miles (30km) from Algiers.

The country’s state news agency said the plane was heading to Bechar in the south west of the country.