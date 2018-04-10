Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has embarked on his first official foreign visit to Senegal, the Presidency announced on Tuesday.

The president and an eight-member entourage, including First Lady Fatima Bio, left Freetown on board a Senegalese presidential jet sent to pick him up, the statement said.

It noted that the visit came on the invitation of Senegalese President Macky Sall.

Mr Bio was sworn into office last Wednesday, after being declared winner of the March 31 presidential run-off election.

Executive order

Since then, the former military head of state has announced a series of reforms geared towards cutting government spending and instilling discipline in governance. He invoked the same spirit on his Senegal visit.

“In line with His Excellency President Rtd Brig. Julius Maada Bio’s strong determination to curtail government wastage on overseas travel, there will be eight members in the entourage… to Senegal,” the statement said.

Before departing Freetown, the president’s office released further executive directives requiring government departments to implement eight orders, bordering on duty and tax exemptions, management of accounts and the suspension of timber export.

On Monday, President Bio issued an executive order banning the hosting of workshops, conferences and seminars in hotels.

The president’s moves in his first week in office have been praised by the public.