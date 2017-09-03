Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was urged to stop drinking alcohol and “sober up” by a top union official on Sunday.

The head of Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions, the umbrella body for the country’s trade unions, Francis Atwoli, made a plea to Kenyatta in a press conference in Nairobi.

“I am appealing to the president to be (a) little bit sober. Even the way he is addressing the public he appears not sober,” Atwoli said. “You still have a large following in Kenya, sober up!”

Kenyatta appeared on state television speaking to supporters Friday night and Saturday after the Supreme Court canceled his re-election and ordered fresh polls within 60 days. Kenyatta lashed out at the chief justice and the judiciary referring to them as “crooks” who had stolen his victory.

Kenyatta “appeared not to be sober” at the event, said Atwoli who warned Kenyatta that he may lose supporters because of his conduct.

Many Kenyans on social media have made fun of Kenyatta’s appearance, some calling him “Commander In Drinks.”

In September 2015 photographer and activist Boniface Mwangi publicly urged Kenyatta to seek treatment for alcoholism. In a letter Mwangi said stories abound about Kenyatta’s drinking escapades including how official guests have been kept waiting as Kenyatta’s handlers try to sober him up and how Kenyatta has shown up late at state functions reeking of alcohol. “There are many more but l would rather not tell them all,” Mwangi wrote.

Mwangi said the people who encouraged Kenyatta to vie for the presidency did not have Kenya’s best interests at heart.

“The people around the president will cover up his sickness,” wrote Mwangi, “but one day it might cost this country greatly.”