Zambian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a controversial fugitive musician Fumba Chama aka Pilato.

Pilato left Zambia on January 5 after receiving threats over his song, Koswe Mumpoto (rat in the pot), which has been interpreted as criticising President Edgar Lungu and the governing Patriotic Front party.

The song says that the governing elite were behaving like rats that steal food, including what they do not need.

“The state has engaged Interpol and the intelligence unit of the immigration department to look for fugitive musician Chama Fumba who is reported to be in South Africa.

“In this matter, a lecturer Laura Miti is jointly charged with a local artiste Fumba Chama,” reported state radio.

State advocates made the revelation when the case came up at the Lusaka magistrates court.

Lusaka Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile was informed that Interpol and the immigration department have been engaged to help with the matter [arrest of Pilato].

The case has since been adjourned to April 27.

Born and raised in the Cooperbelt Province, Pilato remains a thorn in the flesh of the Lungu government, having sided with the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in the 2015 presidential contest.

The name Pilato is an acronym for People in Lyrical Arena Taking Over.