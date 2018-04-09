Gunmen shot and killed the mayor of Koutougou commune, in Burkina Faso’s northern province of Soum, on Sunday evening, local media reported on Monday.

The attackers fled the scene after killing Hamidou Koundaba outside his home, reports said.

The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore, condemned the “cowardly and despicable” act and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.