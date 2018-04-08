Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption agency was reportedly closing in on ex-president Robert Mugabe’s ally who has been charged with graft.

According to Daily News, the Zimbabwe Ant-Corruption Commission (ZACC) was ready to pounce on former education minister Jonathan Moyo and has also issued a date for the former minister to appear in court.

The agency said that it was expecting the minister to turn up in court on May 21, but if he failed to turn up the agency would issue an international warrant of arrest for the troublesome professor.

It also emerged that Zimbabwean authorities were now aware of the minister’s whereabouts as results would also push for his extradition to face graft charges.

The former Mugabe spin doctor fled the southern African country following ex-president’s ouster in November.

Moyo, together with his then deputy Godfrey Gandawa, allegedly embezzled more than $400 000 from the taxpayer funded Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Zimdef funds were meant to support students at tertiary institutions.

But an unfazed Moyo maintained that the charges levelled against him and his deputy were politically motivated.

In a video posted online last year, Moyo said there were people who were determined to have him arrested, while they were the most corrupt.

Moyo’s remarks at the time came after an unnamed official at the anti-graft agency said that the agency had gathered “solid evidence” that would lead to the successful prosecution of Moyo.

The unnamed ZACC official said that the anti-graft agency had built a “strong winnable case” against the then minister.

“In 2017 we are going to make history by sending to jail a whole government minister by the name of Jonathan,” the official was quoted as saying at the time.