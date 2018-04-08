Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to arrive in Swaziland on Monday as part of this three-nation Africa tour.

President Kovind arrived in Equatorial Guinea on Saturday to begin the six-day tour that will also see him visit Zambia, the India Blooms News Service (IBNS) confirmed.

The visit is his third to the continent and aims at further deepening relations with the host countries.

Mr Kovind is India’s 14th president and has been in office since July 25, 2017.

A reception

IBNS identified part of his entourage as including the first lady, minsters and two MPs.

President Kovind, who was received in Malabo by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, was Sunday due to address the national parliament, according to IBNS.

He was also scheduled to address the Indian community in Equatorial Guinea at a reception organised by the Embassy of India.

“In Swaziland, President Ram Nath Kovind will be received by the King (Mswati III) and accorded a ceremonial reception on his arrival on Monday,” IBNS reported further.

President Kovind and King Mswati-III will jointly inaugurate the Information Technology Centre at the Royal Science and Technology Park in Mbabane.

State banquet

“The other elements of the visit include an address by the President at the Swazi Parliament and a call on Queen Mother,” IBNS reported

The Indian leader will arrive in Lusaka, Zambia on Tuesday where he will be received by his counterpart Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

His programme in Zambia includes a meeting with Dr Kenneth Kaunda, the first President of the Republic of Zambia.

A state banquet will also be hosted in honour of the visiting president and he will also interact with the Indian community in Zambia, according to IBNS.