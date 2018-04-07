The U.S. on Saturday commemorated the 24th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide in which estimated 800,000 people were killed.

The U.S., in a statement by Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan, also honoured those who risked their lives to save others from the incident.

On April 7, 1994, ethnic Hutus in Rwanda began the frenzied slaughter of Tutsis, moderate Hutus and others in what is widely regarded as one of the darkest episodes in recent history.

“We stand today with the people of Rwanda in commemorating the 1994 genocide during which more than 800,000 men, women, and children were brutally murdered.

“On this solemn occasion, we remember those who lost their lives and honor the courage of those who risked their lives to save others.

“The United States values its strong partnership with Rwanda, and we are inspired by the remarkable progress that Rwanda has made in rebuilding since 1994.

“We are proud to support Rwanda as it continues to fight impunity for atrocities, lift millions of its people out of poverty, and build a peaceful and prosperous future for its citizens,” the statement said.

The U.S. also honoured the contributions of Rwandans such as Godelieve Mukasarasi, recipient of the Department’s 2018 International Woman of Courage Award.

Mukasarasi was honoured among those who have dedicated their lives to fighting for a culture of peace and non-violence in Rwanda.

“We are inspired by their bravery and dedication to justice and reconciliation,” the U.S. said.