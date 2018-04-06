South Sudan on Friday described the remarks by the President Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan that Juba was offering save haven to the Sudanese rebels as unfortunate.

Al-Bashir in a public address in Kosti town in the White Nile State alleged that the South Sudan government was still not living up to the promises to stop backing and offering save haven to the Sudanese rebels.

He also accused Juba of chasing away the northerners from South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir’s spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny, said the remarks by the Al-Bashir were unfortunate because South Sudan is struggling to fix its security as it gains upper hand on rebels fighting it.

Atenyi denied lending support to rebels fighting to overthrow President Omar al-Bashir’s regime in Sudan.

“That is a nightmare. South Sudan has no reason completely to harbor (Sudanese) rebels.

“We are looking forward to return security to our country,” Ateny said in Juba.

The two countries are at unease after them both deployed heavy troops on their common border.

Ateny said the insecurity across the common border has aided Sudanese insurgents to cross illegally into South Sudan.

“Insecurity has given (Sudanese) insurgents chance to cross into South Sudan at their own will. We are gaining momentum as our forces are moving to address the issue,” Ateny said.

Both countries have in the past accused each other of supporting insurgents.

South Sudan won independence from Sudan in 2011 after two decades of civil war, but descended into violence after President Kiir sacked his former deputy Riek Machar leading to death of thousands, displacement of millions in the ongoing more than four years of conflict.