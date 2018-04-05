The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Taskforce on Trade Liberalisation Scheme says multiple check-points is one of the impediments to trade integration along the Nigerian-Benin corridor.

The Executive Secretary, Mr Justin Bayill of ECOWAS made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Bayil said that persistence collection of illegal fees at the borders and along the corridors were also some of findings of the taskforce which had impeded trade integration at the border.

He also identified civilians managing check points/roadblocks, ransoming the drivers of trucks, cars and extortions at the border as other hindrances to trade.

“The taskforce will work through the ECOWAS Heads of States to bring to a stop the human excesses that have been thwarting trade conventions in the sub-region.

“Notably at Malanville, Hillacondji, Krake Benin axis and at the Seme Nigeria side, the unwholesome trend have continued unabated with its dire consequences on the regional economy.

“There are bilateral agreements supporting such social interactions but it is very disturbing that unprogressive elements have constituted themselves as clog in the wheel of economic advancement of the area,’’ he said.

Bayil said the taskforce would work toward strengthening political will within ECOWAS to facilitate trade, border awareness and capacity building of ECOWAS citizens on the provisions of existing protocols and policies.

He said it would encourage efforts by leaders of the member states to ensure the effective implementation of ECOWAS community policies also known as peer review mechanism to engender healthy competition