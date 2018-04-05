Samura Wilson Kamara, the defeated Sierra Leone’s presidential candidate is heading for the court, hours after the winner, Julius Maada Bio, was sworn into office.

According to reports from Freetown, Kamara is alleging “massive ballot-stuffing, over-voting, fraudulent voter registers and other electoral irregularities”.

Kamara, who was a former foreign minister, narrowly lost the run-off poll 48.1 per cent to 51.2 per cent polled by Maada Bio. Now, he wants the court to overturn the result and declare him as the winner.