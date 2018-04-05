Russia and Guinea on Wednesday, signed the first intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The document was signed in Moscow during talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Mohamed Diane, the Minister of state to Guinea Republic in charge of national defense.

Shoigu expressed optimism that the agreement would help revive fruitful cooperation between the two countries on defense.

“In our opinion, intensifying ties of respective military agencies is in the interest of our two countries,’’ he stressed.

Shoigu also said Russian-Guinean cooperation was developing dynamically and called Guinea a trusted partner of Russia in Africa.

The Russian minister also stressed that Russia and Guinea maintained a stable political dialogue, adding that the positions of the two countries on main international and regional problems coincided.