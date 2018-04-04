The Zambian government on Wednesday defended its decision to expel a Cuban envoy, who publicly declared support to a new opposition party.

On Sunday, Zambia announced the expulsion of Cuban Ambassador Nelson Vilas after he attended the launch of the Socialist Party and publicly declared to support it, barely a few days after he presented his letters of credence.

The decision has however received mixed reactions, with some accusing the government of being intolerant.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said while the government will allow divergent views from stakeholders

within the country, it will not tolerate outsiders to meddle in the internal affairs of the country.

Siliya said Zambia will not allow foreign elements to dictate the governance of the country.

She told reporters that the Zambian government has already agreed with the Cuban government to send a new envoy.

She further reiterated that relations with Cuba have not been affected and will remain cordial.