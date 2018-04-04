Sierra Leone’s governing party has accused the Britain, African Union and ECOWAS of planning to rig the presidential election.

All People’s Congress (APC) said Britain and the regional blocs were spearheading an international conspiracy to effect regime change by rigging its presidential election.

The party, through a spokesman, said Tuesday the conspiracy involved the African Union, the West African regional bloc Ecowas and the Commonwealth, among others.

Deputy Information minister and a government spokesman Cornelius Deveaux, said the British High Commissioner in Freetown was championing the conspiracy alongside former Ghanaian President John Mahama.

Mr Mahama is heading the Commonwealth Elections Observation Mission in the country.

“There is an international conspiracy to steal our victory. It is led by British High Commissioner, Guy Warrington, and implemented by former Ghanaian President John Mahama,” Mr Deveaux, told state broadcaster SLBC.

Mr Deveaux, who is also the APC publicity secretary, said they had got evidence indicating that a brother of President Mahama was bankrolling the campaign of the opposition candidate, Brig (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio.

The allegations come as the country anxiously awaits the results of the March 31 presidential run-off election pitching Brig Bio against APC’s Dr Samura Kamara.

Both parties have issued statements claiming victory, even without the National Electoral Commission (NEC) releasing any figures.

On Monday, SLPP held a press conference where it presented the outcome of its tally indicating a 2 per cent victory margin for its candidate.

An internationally mediated peace deal in Freetown on the same day paved the way for the resumption of vote tallying after it was stopped due to disagreement between the two parties. At that meeting, the head of NEC, Mr Mohamed Nfa Allie Conteh, promised to announce the final results within the next 48 hours.

There were rumours now that APC was preparing to seek a court injunction blocking NEC from announcing the results.

While the nation awaits, conspiracy theories continue to fuel tension amidst reports of violence in parts of the country, thanks to accusations and counter-accusations of ballot stuffing.

Meanwhile, the Defence ministry has angrily dismissed the opposition allegations of a plot to assassinate its presidential candidate and it called on the police to investigate the matter.