Security agencies in Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states say they are collaborating to tackle criminality in their areas of operation.

The formations that include; Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and NDLEA, told the News Agency of Nigeria that they were conducting joint security operations and sharing intelligence information on criminals to enable them to effectively combat crime.

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Murtala Mani, said his command had effective collaboration with all security agencies in the state.

Mani said through the command’s spokesman, Cordelia Nwawe, that although the state was largely peaceful, it was working with other agencies on crime mapping and surveillance.

“We have working synergy with Army, NSCDC, NDLEA, DSS and vigilance groups on tackling incidences of cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes.’’

He said armed robbery, cattle rustling and kidnappings occurred mostly in Raba, Goronyo, Isa and Illela local government areas of the state.

He, however, said that the cases were being effectively curtailed with combined efforts of other security agencies and communities.

Also, Mr Babangida Dutsinma, State Commandant of NSDC in the state, said four security agencies were jointly conducting a special operation code-named ‘Operation Harmony’, in areas with high crime records in the state.

Dutsinma said the NSCDC enjoyed massive support from the Army, Police, the Prisons Service and Immigration Service, using their facilities and officers for the training of its personnel.

On its part, the police said a joint operation between security agencies in the state had resulted in dismantling many criminal gangs.

The Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, DSP Mohammed Shehu, said all the security agencies in the area were partnering to curtail crime.

Mr David Abi, Commandant of NSCDC in the state, told the News men that the inter agency cooperation shared in the state was “marvellous,’’ adding that they ran “joint patrols with strong sense of patriotism, understanding, discipline and respect for one another.”

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in Kaduna State, Mr Orndiir Terzengwe, said collaboration between the various security agencies had helped to tackle incidences of kidnapping and armed robbery along Kaduna – Abuja Express way, Kaduna- Birnin Gwari Road, Kaduna-Zaria and Kaduna – Jos Road, and within some urban centres across the state.

“Continuous joint raids of suspected black spots by NDLEA, NSCDC, Police and others, are gradually reducing consumption of hard drugs among youths, which is believed to be largely responsible for youth indulging in different crimes.

“In situations where conventional security operatives are not available, vigilance groups’ effect arrest or assist security agencies with information on the whereabouts of suspected criminals, they render intelligence assistance.

“The Espirit de Corps is commendable but there is need to improve on what is obtainable,’’ Terzengwe.

Muhktar Aliyu, spokesman of the state Police Command, identified some security breaches in the state to include kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery, activities of thugs and bandits.

Aliyu said such crimes were being handled through effective joint patrols and operations.

In Katsina State, the security agencies said they were holding regular meetings under the chairmanship of the Police Commissioner where they were appraising security issues and adopting strategies to confront them.

Isah Gambo, spokesman of the state police command in the state, said they were conducting joint security patrols and operations, and sharing intelligence information to safeguard lives and property.

Gambo disclosed that the command had set up a community policing unit to coordinate and set guidelines for communities engaged in providing security for their localities.

According to him, a community policing committee has been going round the 34 local governments areas and discussing with community leaders on their security challenges with a view to addressing them.

Sanusi Muazu, the Comptroller, Nigeria Prisons Service in the state, also said that the service had developed a strong synergy with all the security agencies operating in the state.

Muazu said that they were working with the military, police and other security agencies, sharing intelligence information to ensure full protection of lives and property.