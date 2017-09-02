Environmentalist and one time PDP Governorship Aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has applauded the recent Supreme Court judgement in Kenya.

The Kenyan apex court had ordered that the Presidential election be re-conducted within 60 days, as a result of irregularities and widespread post-election violence.

Reacting to the judgment while speaking with Journalists at the International Headquarters of Onuesoke Foundation in Warri, Delta State, Chief Onuesoke said the judgment marks a new dawn in Nigeria & Africa as a whole.

“The Supreme Court ruling in Kenya signifies a new dawn in Nigeria and Africa. It marks a re-birth of Judicial independence. This will help to put an end to the sit-tight syndrome common with most African Leaders” he noted

“The Judiciary remains the last hope of the common man and Africa Judicial System must not be left behind in discharging their duties without fear or favour. Gone are those days when incumbent leaders pocket the judiciary” he stated

While congratulating the good people of Kenya on this epoch making Judgement, he called on them to be law abiding and shun violence.

“I called on the good people of Kenya to go about their normal duties and shun violence. Avoid been used by politicians to hit up the polity”

“Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan also voluntarily conceded to defeat to the present ruling APC Govt led by President Buhari. The recent supreme court judgment in Nigeria sacking Ali Modu Sheriff as PDP Chairman and Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling has now set a precedence that must be followed by other Africa Countries. All these signifies one thing; a re-awakening and a new dawn in Africa”

“African Leaders must respect the rule of law. They must respect the sanctity of the Judicial system” he said.

Kenya’s Supreme Court declared the results of the August 8, 2017 presidential poll in the Country as invalid, null and void and ordered a re-run within 60 days.