Hundreds of Guinean female opposition activists once again took to the streets of Conakry on Wednesday.

They were condemning deadly police violence and demanding justice for those killed in opposition demonstrations. These anti-government protests left at least 12 people dead according to the authorities, a figure that the opposition rejects.

“What we want for the victims (that you see on the posters) is justice because enough is enough, it has to stop,” said Halimatou Diallo, a wife to opposition leader Celou Dalen Diallo.

“We give life and we are tired of seeing our children killed in the streets like chicken by those who are supposed to protect them,” reiterated Bah Mariama Tata.

This message was taken to the Ministry of Justice. Playing the card of impartiality, the Justice Minister promised to prosecute all those responsible for this violence.

“We need to overcome political differences in this country. You said you came to see the minister of justice. I have been nominated by a political clan and I take responsibility for that. But as Minister of Justice I am in this country, in my country, to apply the law to everyone, including to your supporters and to the people in the ruling majority, Minister Cheick Sacko responded.

Guinea has been facing anti-government protests for a month. However, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea decided on Wednesday to suspend its protests until 5 April because of the Passover holiday.