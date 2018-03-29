The UN mission in Liberia is ending after 14 years of service.

However, the radio remains as it will be handed over to the Economic Community of West African states, ECOWAS.

Reacting to the transfer, Liberian head of state George Weah said the medium of communication will enable the regional organisation have a greater impact on its citizens.

The move has also been welcomed by employees , “This is a golden opportunity for Liberia to host this regional radio broadcast in the region. And for me, this is a golden opportunity to be part of the staff who came from UNMIL radio; the staff that ECOWAS inherits from UNMIL radio. I am very impressed and I am happy to be part of this staff who will launch this worthy initiative,” a UNMILL journalist said.

The 15 ECOWAS countries now have the task of ensuring that the radio station is well manged to satisfy their ambitions. Member states agree it is necessary to expand coverage to the the regional level

“The scope will be regional, it will not be national like UNMIL radio, the content will be regional, it will not be national, and in terms of personnel the staff who will be working in ECOWAS radio will also be representative of West African member states and not just Liberians, but Liberians will have an advantage,’ ECOWAS Ambassador, Ajisomo Tunde said.

States will nonetheless have to invest heavily to enable the station to continue broadcasting and increase its circulation.

According to the ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the new regional radio would serve as a platform to promote regional integration as enshrined in the ECOWAS Treaty and its related texts and protocols.