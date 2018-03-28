The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has suspended licenses of 23 radio stations for allegedly promoting witchcraft.

According to the Commission’s spokesperson, Ms Pamela Ankunda, the closed radio stations have been participating in promoting and advertising witchcraft content, aiding and abetting electronic fraud.

The radio stations are: Metro FM, Nile FM, Kagadi Broadcasting Services, Emambya FM, Village Club FM, Radio Kitara, Packwach FM and Tropical FM.

Others are Apex FM, Bamboo FM, Ssebo FM, Eastern Voice FM, Eye FM, Victoria FM, RFM, Kiira FM, Tiger FM, Greater African Radio, Dana FM, Gold FM, Hits FM and Radio 5.

FRAUD

Article 41 (1 a &b) of the Uganda Communications Act, 2013, mandates the commission to suspend and revoke operating license of any media house on the grounds of serious and repeated breach of the license conditions, and any fraud or intentional misrepresentation by the operator.

Ms Ankunda said the radio stations were warned before the closure that they were operating below the minimum broadcasting standards as set by the UCC.

She said the radio stations will be allowed back on air only if they commit themselves against broadcasting any content linked to witchcraft or involve in any activity that in one way or the other aids and abets electronic fraud.

Ms Ankunda advised the radio stations to train their presenters some of the dos and don’ts of journalism so as to avoid the same fate in the future.