Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says the Supreme Court decision to nullify the presidential election has put on trial international observers “who moved fast to sanitise fraud”.

The hundreds of international observers included former Secretary of State John Kerry. They said they saw no interference in the vote.

But the Supreme Court on Friday said the election commission committed “illegalities and irregularities.”

Odinga says the role of international observers must be examined because they put stability ahead of credibility.

He says the elections have exposed the rot in Kenya and calls for some of the election commission members to resign.