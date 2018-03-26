Sierra Leone’s High Court says it has lifted an interim injunction that had stalled preparations for the West African nation’s runoff election set for Tuesday.

The injunction was granted Saturday after a member of the ruling All Peoples Congress party filed a petition citing irregularities in the first round March 7. The opposition called the move a delay tactic.

It is unclear whether the vote will go ahead Tuesday. The electoral commission is expected to give a statement later Monday.

Neither the ruling party candidate nor the leading opposition candidate won the first round outright. The opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party, which took 43.3 percent to 42.7 percent for ruling party candidate in the first round, has not held the presidency since 2007.