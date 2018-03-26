Son of Angola’s ex-president, José Filomeno dos Santos, has been charged with fraud relating to a 500 million dollars transaction out of a central bank account, state radio reported on Monday.
Dos Santos was the former head of Angola’s five billion dollars sovereign wealth fund.
The former governor of the central bank, Valter Filipe da Silva, has also been charged with fraud in relation to the case.
