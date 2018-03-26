The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) says increased terror attacks will not derail efforts to stabilise the Horn of Africa nation.

UNSOM in a statement on on its Twitter, condensed Sunday’s deadly car bombing in central Mogadishu in which at least five people were killed,

UNSOM also extended condolences to families of victims of latest attack by violent extremists in Somalia.

“Terrorism will never diminish resilience of Somali people,” said the UN mission.

The incident occurred when a car exploded at a key checkpoint in Mogadishu, killing five people and injuring

four others.

The blast happened barely a week after a deadly attack at Wehliye Hotel in the city center claimed over 14 lives.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.